Evedo (EVED) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

Evedo (EVED) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Evedo has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $346,576.00 and $89,244.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

Evedo’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

