Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €17.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €17.25 ($17.60) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.35. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

