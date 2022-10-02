Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.
XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
