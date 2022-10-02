FansTime Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.67 Million (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, FansTime has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $313,507.00 and $1.67 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 5,045,177,200 coins. The official website for FansTime is www.fanstime.org/english.html. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

