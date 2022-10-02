Fashion Coin (FSHN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,153.00

Fashion Coin (FSHN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Fashion Coin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Fashion Coin has a market capitalization of $149,985.00 and approximately $42,153.00 worth of Fashion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fashion Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fashion Coin Profile

FSHN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2021. Fashion Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,001 coins. Fashion Coin’s official website is coin.fashion. Fashion Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_fashion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fashion Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Fashion Coin is a generation Z native cryptocurrency at the heart of the NFT-based social network Proof-of-Love.com.”

