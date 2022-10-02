FC Barcelona Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $3.59 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and $3.59 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.94 or 0.00030923 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

