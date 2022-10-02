Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00028439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $224.39 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009185 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010767 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Filecoin Profile
Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 292,845,944 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.
Buying and Selling Filecoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.
