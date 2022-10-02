FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.44 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00013218 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007325 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010100 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012560 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000238 BTC.
FIO Protocol Coin Profile
FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 815,479,516 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.
Buying and Selling FIO Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
