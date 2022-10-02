FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.44 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007325 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010100 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 815,479,516 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

