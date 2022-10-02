FirmaChain Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FirmaChain Profile
FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 664,397,196 coins and its circulating supply is 529,108,587 coins. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FirmaChain Coin Trading
