First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%.

First Foundation Stock Down 0.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Foundation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

