First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 156,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.47. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 23.91%. On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.51%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $83,229.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $178,514.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,003 shares of company stock valued at $24,975 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $34,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

