First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.74.

TSE FM opened at C$23.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.17. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.68 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$16.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.