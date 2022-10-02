Folgory Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $15,709.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

