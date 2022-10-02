Formation Fi (FORM) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $466,436.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010692 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi launched on April 1st, 2021. Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Formation Fi’s official website is formation.fi.

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

