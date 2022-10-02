Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $49.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

