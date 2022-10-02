Founders Capital Management Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

