FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $7.52 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and $72.00 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $24.30 or 0.00126385 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on April 21st, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 309,332,020 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

