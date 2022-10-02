Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $949,294.00

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Fusion has a market cap of $16.17 million and approximately $949,294.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 72,778,832 coins and its circulating supply is 76,522,053 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network.The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders.Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant.”

