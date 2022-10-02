FY2022 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.51. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

