FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$1.34. The company had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend
