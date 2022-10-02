FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$1.34. The company had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

