FY2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.79. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

