FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medigus Ltd. Lowered by Diamond Equity (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Diamond Equity lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medigus in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Medigus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Medigus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

NASDAQ MDGS opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Medigus has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MDGS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

