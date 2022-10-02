FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLC. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$24.07 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.13. The firm has a market cap of C$820.16 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.08.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million.

Insider Activity at Park Lawn

In other news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at C$557,976. Also, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. Insiders bought 5,395 shares of company stock worth $155,086 in the last three months.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

