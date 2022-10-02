FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vale in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

