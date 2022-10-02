FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vale in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%.
Vale Trading Up 5.2 %
Vale stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.
Vale Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.