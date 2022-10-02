G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0020

G999 (G999) traded up 53.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. G999 has a market cap of $33.35 million and approximately $153,289.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00087579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00065204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007755 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000166 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,652,876,366 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @G999Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

