Gaj Finance (GAJ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $106.00

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $12,069.64 and $106.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009129 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010799 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,814 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.