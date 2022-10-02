GAM Holding AG Acquires 2,730 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.56 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

