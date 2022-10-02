GAM Holding AG Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $366.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.08. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.