GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $325.80 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $672.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.