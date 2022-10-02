Gather (GTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,354.00

Gather (GTH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Gather has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $120,354.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,199.12 or 0.99981396 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064321 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064223 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081791 BTC.

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

