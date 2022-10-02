Gather (GTH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million

Gather (GTH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $120,354.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.32 or 0.99922249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063644 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081468 BTC.

About Gather

Gather is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

