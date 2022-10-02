GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GCM Mining Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTC:TPRFF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. GCM Mining has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

GCM Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This is a boost from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About GCM Mining

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

