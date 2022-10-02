Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

