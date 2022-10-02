GeroWallet Price Down 22.8% This Week (GERO)

GeroWallet (GERO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One GeroWallet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. GeroWallet has a market capitalization of $90,036.00 and approximately $7,740.00 worth of GeroWallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeroWallet has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeroWallet alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GeroWallet Coin Profile

GeroWallet launched on May 11th, 2021. GeroWallet’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for GeroWallet is gerowallet.io. GeroWallet’s official Twitter account is @GeroWallet.

GeroWallet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeroWallet is named in honor of Gerolamo Cardano, an Italian polymath, and is a next-generation Web3 wallet. In addition to traditional functionality that currently exists in Web3 wallets, GeroWallet provides users with the ability to purchase digital assets using fiat. GeroWallet also allows users to swap, stake, and margin trade synthetic assets. These functions are designed with a focus on user experience, providing a full suite of features for naive and seasoned enthusiasts.$GERO is the native token for the GeroWallet platform. This will be originally available as an ERC-20 token on Uniswap, that will be bridged to Cardano with the Alonzo fork.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeroWallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeroWallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeroWallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeroWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeroWallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.