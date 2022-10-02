Ghost (GHOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Ghost has a market cap of $2.69 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ghost has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.28 or 1.00066321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081610 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,635,873 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

