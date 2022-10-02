Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.45 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars.

