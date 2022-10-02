Gitcoin Price Tops $1.78 (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $178.10 million and $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00009292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official website is gitcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

