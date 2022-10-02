Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN) Insider Buys £22,500 in Stock

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

Glantus Stock Performance

Shares of GLAN stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.25. Glantus Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 10.03 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research report on Wednesday.

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

Featured Stories

