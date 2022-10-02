Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $286.98

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.98 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 292.10 ($3.53). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 292.10 ($3.53), with a volume of 14,296 shares traded.
Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.98. The firm has a market cap of £85.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.14.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
