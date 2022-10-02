Global Utility Smart Digital Token Price Tops $0.0112 (GUSDT)

Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Global Utility Smart Digital Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Utility Smart Digital Token has a total market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $38,045.00 worth of Global Utility Smart Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Utility Smart Digital Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Profile

Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s genesis date was January 11th, 2020. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Global Utility Smart Digital Token is gusdt.io. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @GIBcapitalgroup.

Buying and Selling Global Utility Smart Digital Token

According to CryptoCompare, “GUSDT aims to be a platform that is open, transparent and gives startups and investors the option to connect and create an ecosystem of potential underlying businesses. GUSDT envisions assisting entrepreneurs and innovators looking to raise capital by connecting them with the right investors and in doing so allowing the investors to get the highest returns on their investment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Utility Smart Digital Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Utility Smart Digital Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Utility Smart Digital Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

