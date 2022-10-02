GogolCoin (GOL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $60.79 Million

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One GogolCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges. GogolCoin has a market cap of $60.79 million and $1.08 million worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GogolCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

