GokuMarket Credit Price Down 40% Over Last 7 Days (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $4,190.20 and approximately $197.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

