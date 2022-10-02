Goldcoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $712,990.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $712,990.00 and $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00272938 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016823 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,285,100 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.