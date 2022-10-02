Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) Price Hits $0.0000

Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Gorilla Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gorilla Diamond has a market cap of $870,238.00 and approximately $17,908.00 worth of Gorilla Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gorilla Diamond has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gorilla Diamond alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gorilla Diamond Coin Profile

Gorilla Diamond’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Gorilla Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Gorilla Diamond’s official Twitter account is @GorillaDiamondT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gorilla Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/GorillaDiamondInc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gorilla Diamond is www.gorilladiamond.com.

Gorilla Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gorilla Diamond is creating a peer-to-peer marketplace called the Diamond Service Market (DSM). Investors earn a 6% reflection for holding $GDT, and are automatically enrolled in additional transaction reflections occurring from all sales through Gorilla Diamond Inc. Gorilla Diamond Token (GDT) is a cryptocurrency based on the Binance blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gorilla Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gorilla Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gorilla Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gorilla Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gorilla Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.