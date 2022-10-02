Govi Hits 1-Day Volume of $297,694.00 (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $297,694.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Govi’s official website is www.cvi.finance.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

