Grin (GRIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $83,674.00

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Grin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,001.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00272823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00141727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00718844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00602431 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

