Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,100 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the August 31st total of 2,155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 717.5 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF opened at $6.83 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

