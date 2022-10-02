Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,100 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the August 31st total of 2,155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 717.5 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF opened at $6.83 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.