Guider (GDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,932.61

Guider (GDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Guider has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $2,932.61 and approximately $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.28 or 1.00066321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081610 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.