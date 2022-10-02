Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $322,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.63 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

