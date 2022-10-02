GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. GXChain has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $691.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007294 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010349 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

